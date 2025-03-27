Jaden Schwartz News: Pots pair of goals

Schwartz scored twice on seven shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Schwartz opened the scoring with a power-play goal early in the second period, and he struck again a couple of minutes later for the eventual game-winner. The 32-year-old winger has four goals and two assists over his last five contests. For the season, he's up to 23 goals, 45 points, 175 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 73 appearances. His strong finish to the campaign can help fantasy managers, as he's on pace to exceed 50 points for the first time since 2019-20.