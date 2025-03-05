Jaden Schwartz News: Produces helper

Schwartz logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Schwartz has a goal and an assist over his last three contests, which came after a five-game point drought. The 32-year-old winger is up to 38 points, 143 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 62 appearances. He's on track for his most productive campaign -- and his healthiest -- in the last five seasons, which has allowed him to maintain a scoring pace that can help fantasy managers in most formats.