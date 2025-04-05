Jaden Schwartz News: Scores in return

Schwartz scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Schwartz missed one contest due to an undisclosed injury. He was a little limited Saturday with 13:19 of ice time, but he made the most of it, scoring on a turnover in the second period to put the Kraken ahead 4-1. The 32-year-old winger has five goals and two helpers over his last six games and is up to 24 goals, 47 points, 183 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 76 appearances this season. He has a chance to reach the 50-point mark for the first time since 2019-20 if he can earn three more points over the final five contests on the schedule.