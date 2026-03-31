Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz News: Set to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Schwartz (face) is in the lineup Tuesday versus the Oilers, per the NHL media site.

Schwartz joined the Kraken in Edmonton ahead of this contest, and he's poised to come back in after missing the previous 10 games. The 33-year-old winger should be a candidate for power-play time moving forward.

Jaden Schwartz
Seattle Kraken
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