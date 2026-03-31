Jaden Schwartz News: Set to play Tuesday
Schwartz (face) is in the lineup Tuesday versus the Oilers, per the NHL media site.
Schwartz joined the Kraken in Edmonton ahead of this contest, and he's poised to come back in after missing the previous 10 games. The 33-year-old winger should be a candidate for power-play time moving forward.
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