Jaden Schwartz News: Set to return
Schwartz (lower body) is set to be in the lineup versus the Stars on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
Schwartz missed the Kraken's last game before the Olympic break, but it appears the time off will allow him to avoid a longer absence. Tye Kartye is coming out of the lineup with Schwartz set to play.
