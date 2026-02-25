Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz News: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Schwartz (lower body) is set to be in the lineup versus the Stars on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Schwartz missed the Kraken's last game before the Olympic break, but it appears the time off will allow him to avoid a longer absence. Tye Kartye is coming out of the lineup with Schwartz set to play.

Jaden Schwartz
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Schwartz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Schwartz See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
44 days ago
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
87 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 22
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
95 days ago
Category Targets: Increased Roles Ignite Spark
NHL
Category Targets: Increased Roles Ignite Spark
Author Image
Corey Abbott
114 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Expect the Unexpected
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Expect the Unexpected
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
121 days ago