Jaden Schwartz News: Supplies helper in loss

Schwartz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Schwartz has gone six games without a goal, but he's earned four assists over his last four contests. The 32-year-old winger is up to 30 points, matching his output from 62 regular-season games in 2023-24. He's done it in just 46 outings in 2024-25 while adding 105 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Schwartz continues to look pretty good alongside Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko in a top-six role, with all three forwards doing enough to be depth options in fantasy lately.