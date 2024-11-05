Jaden Schwartz News: Tallies in Tuesday's loss

Schwartz scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Schwartz snapped a three-game point drought when he scored in the first period. The winger had gotten on the scoresheet just once in the previous seven contests, but that was a three-point effort. He's up to three goals, five assists, 19 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating through 14 appearances in a top-six role this season.