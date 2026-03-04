Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz News: Tickles twine Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Schwartz scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Schwartz ended a nine-game goal drought with the tally, which came just 31 seconds into the contest. He had two assists during that cold stretch. The veteran winger is up to 10 goals, 21 points, 74 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-7 rating over 41 appearances this season, though he continues to see steady middle-six minutes.

Jaden Schwartz
Seattle Kraken
