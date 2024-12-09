Jake Allen Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Allen (undisclosed) is questionable for Tuesday's home game against Toronto.

Allen surrendered three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Colorado. He has a 5-4-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Allen is being evaluated Monday to determine if he can dress as the backup behind Jacob Markstrom against the Maple Leafs. If the 34-year-old Allen is unavailable, New Jersey will probably summon a goaltender from the minors.