Jake Allen Injury: Still unavailable versus Kings

Allen (upper body) will not be an option against Los Angeles on Thursday after head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, " [Allen] skated this morning, which is positive. He won't backup tonight; we'll see where he's at going into practice tomorrow and make a determination from there," per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Allen has played in just two of the Devils' last eight contests, dropping both results while posting a 4.75 GAA. Youngster Isaac Poulter will remain up with the NHL club to serve as the backup behind Jacob Markstrom heading into Thursday's tilt and beyond.