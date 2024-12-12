Jake Allen Injury: Still unavailable versus Kings
Allen (upper body) will not be an option against Los Angeles on Thursday after head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, " [Allen] skated this morning, which is positive. He won't backup tonight; we'll see where he's at going into practice tomorrow and make a determination from there," per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.
Allen has played in just two of the Devils' last eight contests, dropping both results while posting a 4.75 GAA. Youngster Isaac Poulter will remain up with the NHL club to serve as the backup behind Jacob Markstrom heading into Thursday's tilt and beyond.
