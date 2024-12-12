Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen Injury: Still unavailable versus Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Allen (upper body) will not be an option against Los Angeles on Thursday after head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, " [Allen] skated this morning, which is positive. He won't backup tonight; we'll see where he's at going into practice tomorrow and make a determination from there," per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Allen has played in just two of the Devils' last eight contests, dropping both results while posting a 4.75 GAA. Youngster Isaac Poulter will remain up with the NHL club to serve as the backup behind Jacob Markstrom heading into Thursday's tilt and beyond.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now