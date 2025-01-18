Fantasy Hockey
Jake Allen News: Allows two goals in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Allen stopped 15 of 17 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia. The third goal was an empty-netter.

At the 12:44 mark of the third period, Allen allowed the game-winner to Bobby Brink during a Philadelphia power play. The 34-year-old Allen has lost his last six outings to drop to 5-8-1 this season. Jacob Markstrom will probably start Sunday's home matchup versus Ottawa in the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back.

