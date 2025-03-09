Jake Allen News: Back in win column

Allen turned aside 23 of 24 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Allen rebounded with a solid performance Sunday after allowing a total of eight goals in back-to-back losses. The New Brunswick native improved to 10-13-1 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.62 GAA over 24 appearances in 2024-25. Now that Jacob Markstrom is healthy, the 34-year-old Allen is back to serving as the No. 2 netminder, though the former is winless in three starts since returning from a knee injury.