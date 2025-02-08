Jake Allen News: Blanks Canadiens
Allen stopped 34 shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over Montreal.
Allen ended his two-game winless skid with a bang before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Montreal outshot the Devils 14-6 in the second period and 12-7 in the third, but Allen shut the door for his fourth shutout of 2024-25. He has a 9-11-1 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Allen has been superb between the pipes, and the Devils will continue to lean on him while Jacob Markstrom (knee) recovers.
