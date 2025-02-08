Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Blanks Canadiens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Allen stopped 34 shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over Montreal.

Allen ended his two-game winless skid with a bang before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Montreal outshot the Devils 14-6 in the second period and 12-7 in the third, but Allen shut the door for his fourth shutout of 2024-25. He has a 9-11-1 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Allen has been superb between the pipes, and the Devils will continue to lean on him while Jacob Markstrom (knee) recovers.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now