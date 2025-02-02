Jake Allen News: Blitzed early in road loss

Allen surrendered four goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

New Jersey almost pulled off the comeback Sunday, but Buffalo's three-goal first period was too much to surmount. Allen has lost two of his last three starts, but he was solid across six appearances in January, posting a .927 save percentage and a 1.81 GAA. Overall, the 34-year-old owns an 8-10-1 record, .905 save percentage and 2.68 GAA through 19 appearances.