Jake Allen News: Blitzed in third period Saturday

Allen allowed four goals on 40 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Carolina. The fifth marker was an empty-netter.

Allen conceded three goals at even strength and one on the power play. Ondrej Palat gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead early in the third period, but the Canes exploded with four goals to complete the comeback. Allen has surrendered at least three goals in three consecutive losses, and he hasn't won a game since Nov. 23. New Jersey's No. 2 netminder is sporting a 5-6-1 record, .900 save percentage and 2.89 GAA through 12 appearances this season.