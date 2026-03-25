Jake Allen News: Concedes four in win

Allen stopped 23 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Allen bounced back from the 2-1 loss to the Capitals last Friday, but his overall numbers haven't been very good. In three outings since the beginning of March, Allen has allowed nine goals on 85 shots faced while posting an .894 save percentage, a 3.03 GAA and a 2-1-0 record. He has been cutting into Jacob Markstrom's playing time, and a win over the Stars could give Allen more playing time down the stretch.