Jake Allen News: Curious trend in recent performance

Allen made 22 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

Allen played well enough, but Casey DeSmith was all-world at the other end of the ice. He has to tip his cap to that kind of performance. Allen remains the lead 'tender with Jacob Markstrom (knee) out for a couple more weeks. Since Markstrom went down, Allen is 4-4-0 with two shutouts in seven starts. Those SO came against the Flyers and Habs, two sub-par teams, and his wins came against the Habs (two), Flyers and Bruins. He also lost against the Flyers and Sabres. Allen has allowed at least three goals in every other start. Honestly, that raises our anxiety a bit with the Devils facing the powerful Avs, Golden Knights, Stars and Jets in the next six outings.