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Jake Allen News: Drawing start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Allen will start Thursday's home game against the Penguins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, but he's been relatively effective when called upon, going 4-1-1 with a 2.97 GAA and .898 save percentage over his last six starts. He's made a pair of starts against Pittsburgh this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and has gone 1-1-0 with a 2.40 GAA and .921 save percentage during those outings.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
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