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Jake Allen News: Earns win vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Allen stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's win over the Red Wings.

Allen might have earned the win here, but he continues to be an underwhelming fantasy performer, as this was his third straight game in which he posted a save percentage below the .900 mark. Allen will remain as the Devils' No. 1 goaltender after Jakob Markstrom (undisclosed) was shut down for the final three games of the regular season. However, Nico Daws has been announced as the starter for Sunday's game against Ottawa, lining up Allen to start in the regular-season finale against the Bruins on Tuesday.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
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