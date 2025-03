Allen stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Allen has won his last two starts and has looked brilliant in the process, stopping 54 of 57 shots faced in the process. The 34-year-old veteran has been limited to 25 appearances this season, and while his 11-13-1 record isn't eye-popping by any means, he sports a solid .910 save percentage and a 2.60 GAA.