Jake Allen News: Facing Canadiens

Allen will defend the road net against Montreal on Saturday.

Allen stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Boston after Jacob Markstrom (knee) suffered an injury. With Markstrom out 4-6 weeks, Allen should see plenty of starts. The 34-year-old Allen has a 6-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 15 appearances. Montreal sits 14th in the league with 3.02 goals per game in 2024-25.