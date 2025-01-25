Fantasy Hockey
Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Facing Canadiens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Allen will defend the road net against Montreal on Saturday.

Allen stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Boston after Jacob Markstrom (knee) suffered an injury. With Markstrom out 4-6 weeks, Allen should see plenty of starts. The 34-year-old Allen has a 6-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 15 appearances. Montreal sits 14th in the league with 3.02 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
