Jake Allen News: Facing Flyers
Allen will protect the home net versus Philadelphia on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
During his last outing, Allen stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Kings on Jan. 1. He has a 5-7-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Philadelphia is tied for 12th in the league with 3.04 goals per game in 2024-25.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now