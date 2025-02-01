Fantasy Hockey
Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Facing Sabres on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 11:36am

Allen will be between the visiting pipes in Buffalo on Sunday, according to James Nichols of NJD Hockey Now.

Allen garnered his third shutout, and second in his last four games Wednesday, turning aside 24 shots in a 5-0 win over Philadelphia. Allen has taken over as the Devils' No. 1 goaltender because Jacob Markstrom is on the shelf for another 3-5 weeks due to a sprained MCL. The Sabres are averaging 3.10 goals per game, 11th in the NHL this season.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
