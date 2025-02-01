Jake Allen News: Facing Sabres on Sunday

Allen will be between the visiting pipes in Buffalo on Sunday, according to James Nichols of NJD Hockey Now.

Allen garnered his third shutout, and second in his last four games Wednesday, turning aside 24 shots in a 5-0 win over Philadelphia. Allen has taken over as the Devils' No. 1 goaltender because Jacob Markstrom is on the shelf for another 3-5 weeks due to a sprained MCL. The Sabres are averaging 3.10 goals per game, 11th in the NHL this season.