Jake Allen News: Facing Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Allen will protect the home net Sunday versus San Jose, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jacob Markstrom played in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. The 34-year-old Allen is coming off a 31-save shutout win over Edmonton on Monday. He has a 3-1-1 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .904 save percentage across five appearances this campaign. San Jose sits 31st in the league with 2.40 goals per game in 2024-25.

