Jake Allen News: Facing Sharks

Allen will protect the home net Sunday versus San Jose, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jacob Markstrom played in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. The 34-year-old Allen is coming off a 31-save shutout win over Edmonton on Monday. He has a 3-1-1 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .904 save percentage across five appearances this campaign. San Jose sits 31st in the league with 2.40 goals per game in 2024-25.