Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Facing Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Allen will guard the home goal versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen will get the nod as he looks to bounce back from giving up four goals on 27 shots to the Sabres on Sunday. The 34-year-old netminder has won three of his last six outings. The Golden Knights have scored just 14 goals over their last six games, going 1-3-2 in that span.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
