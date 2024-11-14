Jake Allen News: First goalie off Thursday

Allen was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus the Panthers.

Allen has been used sparingly this season, logging just six games in which he posted a 3-2-1 record with a 2.35 GAA and two shutouts. Still, the veteran netminder's numbers are the best he's put up since 2019-20 when he was with St. Louis and registered a 2.15 GAA. If he can continue to perform well, he could grab a few starts away from Jacob Markstrom -- though he is unlikely to ever take over as the No. 1 option.