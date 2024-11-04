Jake Allen News: Gets starting nod Monday

Allen will be between the road pipes versus Edmonton on Monday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Allen is coming off a pair of disappointing outings in which he conceded a combined 12 goals on 67 shots (.821 save percentage). For now, the Devils will likely let Allen work through any issues since he shouldn't see a ton of work behind Jacob Markstrom, but the team could eventually decide to recall Nico Daws from the minors if Allen's numbers don't improve.