Jake Allen News: Gets starting nod Thursday

Allen will be between the pipes on the road versus Columbus on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Allen will be in the crease for the first time since Dec. 8 against Colorado, in part due to an upper-body injury. In his last five appearances, the 34-year-old backstop is sporting a 2-3-0 record, 2.89 GAA and .896 save percentage. Even with Allen healthy again, he figures to remain the No. 2 option behind Jacob Markstrom this year, which will limit his viability in fantasy contests.