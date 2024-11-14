Jake Allen News: Had kitties' number all night long

Allen made 25 saves in a 6-2 win over Florida on Thursday.

He came into the game with a 2-8-0 record, 4.86 GAA and .865 save percentage against Florida, but he had the kitties' number all night long. Allen is 4-2-1 with two shutouts in seven starts overall this season (.2.30 GAA and .916 save percentage). He's a consistently strong back-up who should be deployed whenever he's in the blue paint.