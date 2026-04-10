Jake Allen News: Iced by Penguins

Allen stopped 25 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh, with the Penguins' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 35-year-old netminder saw his record on the season fall below .500 at 16-17-2 as he stumbles toward the finish line on 2025-26. Allen has given up at least three goals in five straight starts, going 3-1-1 over that stretch despite a shaky 3.35 GAA and .885 save percentage.