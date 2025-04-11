Fantasy Hockey
Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: In goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Allen will get the starting nod at home versus the Penguins on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen will make his 30th appearance in the crease for the Devils this season, having gone 12-15-1 with a 2.59 GAA and four shutouts along the way. With another back-to-back to end the year, Allen figures to get at least one more start before the end of the regular season -- likely either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Bruins or Red Wings, respectively.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
