Jake Allen News: In goal Friday

Allen will get the starting nod at home versus the Penguins on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen will make his 30th appearance in the crease for the Devils this season, having gone 12-15-1 with a 2.59 GAA and four shutouts along the way. With another back-to-back to end the year, Allen figures to get at least one more start before the end of the regular season -- likely either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Bruins or Red Wings, respectively.