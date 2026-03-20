Jake Allen News: In goal Friday
Allen will protect the road goal versus the Capitals on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Allen has played just once since the Olympic break, allowing four goals on 31 shots in a win over the Kings on Sunday. The 35-year-old netminder has taken a back seat to Jacob Markstrom in recent weeks. The Capitals have been inconsistent, going 3-2-1 with 17 goals scored over their last six games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Allen See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week19 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week21 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Allen See More