Jake Allen News: In goal Friday

Allen will protect the road goal versus the Capitals on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen has played just once since the Olympic break, allowing four goals on 31 shots in a win over the Kings on Sunday. The 35-year-old netminder has taken a back seat to Jacob Markstrom in recent weeks. The Capitals have been inconsistent, going 3-2-1 with 17 goals scored over their last six games.