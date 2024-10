Allen stopped 26 of 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Allen has allowed 12 goals over his last two outings after giving up just one tally across his first two starts. The Devils have had the busiest schedule of any team so far, which may explain their shaky defense over the last week. Allen is firmly in the backup role behind Jacob Markstrom, and the former is likely to be on the bench when the Devils host the Ducks on Sunday.