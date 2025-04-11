Fantasy Hockey
Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Loses to Penguins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Allen stopped 19 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

The Devils took a quick 2-0 lead in the first period, but that was all the support Allen received. The Penguins were able to get two power-play goals against him, and he lost for the third time in his last four outings. The 34-year-old goalie slipped to 12-16-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 30 appearances this season. Jacob Markstrom should be expected to get the nod Sunday versus the Islanders.

