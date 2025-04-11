Jake Allen News: Loses to Penguins
Allen stopped 19 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.
The Devils took a quick 2-0 lead in the first period, but that was all the support Allen received. The Penguins were able to get two power-play goals against him, and he lost for the third time in his last four outings. The 34-year-old goalie slipped to 12-16-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 30 appearances this season. Jacob Markstrom should be expected to get the nod Sunday versus the Islanders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now