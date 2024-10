Allen will guard the home goal versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen has allowed just one goal on 38 shots over his first two starts of the year, winning both of them. This will be the 34-year-old's first start outside of a back-to-back set, as Jacob Markstrom started the previous three games. The Lightning have scored 18 goals over their first five contests this season.