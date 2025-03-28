Jake Allen News: No match for Jets

Allen allowed four goals on 19 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Jets.

Allen gave up two goals within the first two minutes, and the Devils weren't able to get a comeback attempt off the ground. After winning three straight games earlier in the month, Allen has allowed seven goals on 38 shots across his last two starts, both losses. He's down to 12-15-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 28 appearances. Jacob Markstrom is likely to start on the road Saturday in the first of two straight games versus the Wild.