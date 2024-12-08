Fantasy Hockey
Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: On wrong side of shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Allen allowed three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Allen received no help in this contest, taking his second consecutive defeat. The Devils did well to keep the Avalanche's best players mostly quiet, but the middle-six made the difference. Allen is now 5-4-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 10 starts this season. Jacob Markstrom is likely to get the start Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
