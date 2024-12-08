Jake Allen News: On wrong side of shutout
Allen allowed three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Allen received no help in this contest, taking his second consecutive defeat. The Devils did well to keep the Avalanche's best players mostly quiet, but the middle-six made the difference. Allen is now 5-4-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 10 starts this season. Jacob Markstrom is likely to get the start Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.
