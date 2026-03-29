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Jake Allen News: Picks up win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Allen stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Allen has allowed 12 goals over his last four outings, but his best performance in that span was his one loss. With the Devils all but officially out of the playoff race, Allen has started to get a bit more playing time to avoid overworking Jacob Markstrom. For the season, Allen is up to 15-16-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 33 appearances, numbers nearly identical to what he did in 2024-25. He's a solid backup and could be worth a look in fantasy when he gets favorable matchups. The Devils' next game is just that as they visit the Rangers on Tuesday, though it'll likely be Markstrom between the pipes for that one.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
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