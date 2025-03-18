Jake Allen News: Season-high 45 saves Monday

Allen turned aside 45 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran netminder faced a season-high workload and didn't blink, taking a shutout into the third period before Mathieu Olivier banged a shot past him midway through the final frame. Allen has won three straight starts, allowing just four goals on 103 shots over that stretch while working in a timeshare with the struggling Jacob Markstrom.