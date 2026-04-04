Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Set to face Canadiens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Allen will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Allen has won his last three outings while stopping 80 of the 90 shots he has faced. He has a 16-16-1 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.70 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 34 appearances. Montreal is tied for third in the league with 3.51 goals per game this season.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Allen See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago