Jake Allen News: Set to face Canadiens
Allen will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Allen has won his last three outings while stopping 80 of the 90 shots he has faced. He has a 16-16-1 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.70 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 34 appearances. Montreal is tied for third in the league with 3.51 goals per game this season.
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