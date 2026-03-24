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Jake Allen News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Allen will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen will make his second start in a row after holding the Capitals to one goal on 27 shots in a 2-1 loss Friday. The 35-year-old has mostly served as backup to Jacob Markstrom this season -- this will be Allen's fourth outing in 13 games since the Olympic break. Even with the Stars missing some pieces, they're a tough challenge, making Allen a risky fantasy play on a busy schedule.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
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