Jake Allen News: Set to tend twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Allen is slated to patrol the crease on the road against Boston on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen has struggled for wins this season, earning just 12 victories in 30 appearances despite posting a decent 2.61 GAA and recording four shutouts. With the 34-year-old Allen taking the first game of the Devils' back-to-back, fantasy players can expect to see Jacob Markstrom guarding the cage at home versus Detroit on Wednesday in the season finale.

