Jake Allen News: Slated to face Detroit

Allen is expected to start on the road against Detroit on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen will attempt to bounce back after allowing four goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. He's 16-17-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 36 outings with New Jersey this season. Detroit ranks 20th in goals per game with 2.94 this season.