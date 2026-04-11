Jake Allen News: Slated to face Detroit
Allen is expected to start on the road against Detroit on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Allen will attempt to bounce back after allowing four goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. He's 16-17-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 36 outings with New Jersey this season. Detroit ranks 20th in goals per game with 2.94 this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Allen See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 56 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Allen See More