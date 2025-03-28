Jake Allen News: Slated to start Friday

Allen is expected to tend the twine on the road against the Jets on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen has played in four of the Devils' last nine outings, posting a 3-1-0 record, 1.77 GAA and .943 save percentage. With New Jersey entering a back-to-back, fantasy players can likely expect Jacob Markstrom to get the starting nod on the road versus Minnesota on Saturday. If Allen can continue to string together some victories, he could see increased opportunities down the stretch.