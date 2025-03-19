Fantasy Hockey
Jake Allen

Jake Allen News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 9:39am

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday that Allen will start Saturday's home game against the Senators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen and Jacob Markstrom have alternated starts in recent weeks, and that trend will continue over the next few games, as Markstrom will be between the pipes at home against the Flames on Thursday before Allen tends the twine against Ottawa. Allen has been sharp over his last three outings, going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and .961 save percentage during that time.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
