Jake Allen News: Slated to start Thursday

Allen was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is expected to guard the home crease versus Edmonton on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Allen was stellar in his last start, stopping 23 of 24 shots in a 3-1 win over the Flyers on Sunday. Allen is 10-13-1 with four shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 24 starts. Edmonton is ninth in NHL scoring, generation 3.23 goals per game this season.