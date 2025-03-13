Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Allen was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is expected to guard the home crease versus Edmonton on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Allen was stellar in his last start, stopping 23 of 24 shots in a 3-1 win over the Flyers on Sunday. Allen is 10-13-1 with four shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 24 starts. Edmonton is ninth in NHL scoring, generation 3.23 goals per game this season.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now