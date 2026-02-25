Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Starting against Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Allen was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Sabres.

Allen was somewhat shaky leading up to the Olympic break, going 1-6-0 with a 3.08 GAA and .880 save percentage over his seven appearances since the start of the calendar year. However, he'll draw the start during the Devils' first game back in action after Jacob Markstrom played for Sweden at the Olympics.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
