Jake Allen News: Starting against Chicago
Allen will start Sunday's home game against Chicago, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.
Allen has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, as Sunday's start will be just his fourth appearance since the beginning of March. Across his last three outings, he's gone 2-1-0 with a 3.03 GAA and .894 save percentage.
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