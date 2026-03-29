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Jake Allen News: Starting against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Allen will start Sunday's home game against Chicago, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Allen has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, as Sunday's start will be just his fourth appearance since the beginning of March. Across his last three outings, he's gone 2-1-0 with a 3.03 GAA and .894 save percentage.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
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