Allen will protect the home crease versus the Islanders on Friday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen will try and make amends for his performance Tuesday, when he gave up eight goals on 37 shots in a loss to Tampa Bay. It was Allen's first loss of the season after a pair of wins to start the year. Allen had given up only one goal on 38 shots in his two victories. The Islanders have scored only 14 goals in six games this season.