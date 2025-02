Allen will defend the road net against the Canadiens on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen has lost his last two outings, allowing seven goals on 67 shots. He has posted a record of 8-11-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Montreal sits 16th in the league with 2.93 goals per game in 2024-25.